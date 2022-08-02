Mental wellness, mammogram screenings and more offered at the Center for African American Health

DENVER — Health screenings are being offered at the Center for African American Health (CAA) on Saturday, said a release from the organization.
>> Video above: Center for African American Health - February 8, 2022
CAA said the screenings are available on Feb. 12 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are located at 3350 Hudson St., Denver, CO 80207. They said they will provide:
- Prostate screenings
- Mammogram screenings
- COVID-19 vaccinations
- Mental wellness screening
This screening marks the 20th year since CAA began supporting the local community with free health resources.
"We recognize the last two years have impacted our community disproportionately harder due to the pandemic, which had a ripple effect that went beyond our physical health and significantly affected our mental wellbeing, " said Deidre Johnson, CAA Health's CEO and Executive Director.
The organization CAA launched in 2005 from the health programs of the Metro Denver Black Church Initiative and has grown into a nonprofit that addresses the community's physical health and wellbeing. According to their website, they are solely focused on health disparities facing African Americans.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Health
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.