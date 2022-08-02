Mental wellness, mammogram screenings and more offered at the Center for African American Health

This screening marks the 20th year of the center's commitment to providing free health resources to the community.

DENVER — Health screenings are being offered at the Center for African American Health (CAA) on Saturday, said a release from the organization.

CAA said the screenings are available on Feb. 12 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are located at 3350 Hudson St., Denver, CO 80207. They said they will provide:

Prostate screenings

Mammogram screenings

COVID-19 vaccinations

Mental wellness screening

This screening marks the 20th year since CAA began supporting the local community with free health resources.

"We recognize the last two years have impacted our community disproportionately harder due to the pandemic, which had a ripple effect that went beyond our physical health and significantly affected our mental wellbeing, " said Deidre Johnson, CAA Health's CEO and Executive Director.

The organization CAA launched in 2005 from the health programs of the Metro Denver Black Church Initiative and has grown into a nonprofit that addresses the community's physical health and wellbeing. According to their website, they are solely focused on health disparities facing African Americans.

