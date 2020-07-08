Bat found at Westminster apartment complex tests positive for rabies

State health officials say a group of about 16 children were seen playing with the injured bat.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A bat found at an apartment complex in Westminster has tested positive for rabies, according to a release from state health officials.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said the Westminster Police Department received a report Tuesday that a group of about 16 children were seen playing with the injured bat outside the Hidden Lake Apartments at West 68th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard.

The bat was submitted to the state laboratory for testing that day, according to the release, and the lab confirmed it had rabies Thursday.

The release said it's unclear if any of the children were exposed to rabies, but public health officials advise anyone who may have handled it to get immediate medical treatment.

CDPHE said rabies is a serious disease that affects the nervous system and is fatal is left untreated. However, treatment is effective if potential exposures are detected early.

The release said officials are working together to make contact with the people involved and warn residents of the presence of the bat, and animal management officers are on site assisting in identifying and locating the children.

Tri-County Health Department employees are posting flyers around the apartment complex warning of the presence of the rabid bat, the release said, and epidemiologists from CDPHE are conducting interviews to determine the extent of exposure.

“Anyone who may have handled a bat or learns their child had contact with a bat, should immediately contact their medical provider and state health department at 303-692-2700,” said Dr. Jennifer House, state public health veterinarian.

CDPHE said even seemingly insignificant contact with a bat may be enough to transmit the rabies virus, which is most often spread through contact with bat saliva as a result of bites or from exposure to cuts on a person's skin. People who had direct contact with the bat may be unaware that they were bitten and may not see bite marks, the release said.

Only a small percentage of bats are likely to be carrying rabies, according to the release, but it is important to avoid contact with all bats. The public should contact their local animal control to collect bats for rabies testing when an exposure is suspected, the release said.

CDPHE offers the following tips to control and prevent rabies:

Avoid stray and wild animals.

Vaccinate cats, dogs, ferrets and livestock.

Do not allow pets to roam freely.

If bitten or scratched by a pet or wild animal, immediately wash any wounds with soap and water and contact your family doctor.

Teach children who find a bat to leave it alone and tell an adult.

Do not pick up a bat with your hands, even if you’re wearing gloves. Use a shovel.

If you are bitten by a bat, suspect you’ve been exposed to bat saliva, or awake to find a bat in the room where you are sleeping, contact your medical provider.

Keep your doors and windows covered with intact screens. Do not leave screenless doors or windows open in the evening.

If you have bats in your house, call a professional wildlife control operator who has experience eliminating bats from homes.

You can learn more about rabies by clicking on this link.