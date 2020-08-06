Bat tests positive for rabies in Larimer County

Rabies is spread primarily by saliva through the bite of a rabid animal. Four people who were exposed to the bat have undergone treatment.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment (LCDHE) has confirmed that a bat in Larimer County has tested positive for rabies.

The bat is the tenth animal that has tested positive for rabies in Larimer County this year.

Four people who were exposed to the bat have undergone postexposure prophylaxis treatment, according to LCDHE.

“This is the time of year when we start to see rabies in the bats and skunks in Larimer County,” said Dr. Chris-Nevin Woods, Medical Director for Larimer County Department of Health and Environment. “It’s a good time to remind everyone to not touch wildlife and to make sure that your pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.”

Rabies can infect any warm-blooded mammal, but is most commonly found in bats and skunks in Larimer County. If you see a skunk or bat that's behaving strangely, keep your distance and call the Larimer Humane Society.

The Department of Health and Environment reminds pet owners to keep their animals up-to-date on rabies vaccinations to prevent lengthy quarantines or euthanasia if they encounter a rabid animal. Livestock owners should check with their veterinarians about rabies vaccinations for their horses, cattle and other livestock.

Ways to protect you and your family:

Do not feed or touch wildlife.

Teach children to observe wildlife from a distance and to notify an adult if there is a wild animal in the area or if they are bitten or scratched.

Eliminate food sources for wild animals by not feeding pets outdoors, closing pet doors especially at night, and tightly closing garbage cans and feed bins.

Ensure that your pets, horses and livestock are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

For the latest information on rabies in Larimer County, visit larimer.org/rabies.