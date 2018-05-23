KUSA- All this week, on 9NEWS at 6 a.m. we will be featuring stories of people who have beaten addiction and are in the process of recovery.

Preston Snow is the first to admit he used to be a pest both literally and figuratively. As a rapper, his stage name was Pest, and his behavior followed suit.

“Just all the bad things I did. All the things I can never take back,” Snow said.

Those bad moments all happened when Snow was drinking.

“I thought I was so invincible. I drove drunk. I didn’t care,” said the 29-year-old.

He says he was always sober while performing his music, but would go straight to drinking when his performances were done. Those performances caught the eyes and ears of audiences and music label executives. Snow got signed to a record label. They believed in his talent so much, they fronted him money so that he could focus on working on his music.

Instead, Snow used the money to feed his vices.

“I was having too much fun because I felt like the music industry, you just have to get messed up all the time,” he said. “Blowing everything and having to check into rehab and then getting dropped (from my record label), that ruined things for me.”

It was also one of the best things that could have happened to Snow. Going to rehab for four months helped him save his own life. Prior to rehab, doctors told him that if he kept drinking the way he did, he’d be in hospice within a year. His mom and brother were devastated at the news, making it clear to him that he had to stop drinking.

“Those were the two only important people who actually cared about me, so then I had to change,” he said. “It sucks that I damaged my body for so long.”

Now, he’s looking to make up for that damage. With more than seven months of sobriety under his belt, he’s gotten stronger physically and mentally. There’s just one more piece missing, a career comeback.

“Once you write music, nothing can take that passion away from you,” he said.

He is toying with the idea of performing again. He’s constantly working on his material, writing lyrics five to six times a day.

“I love writing,” he said. “Because everything spills out.”

As he shares his journey in song, he hopes that others can be encouraged by it. A song and video he created while in rehab has already helped him gain a following in his recovery.

“Just to give people that inspiration. They say I truly inspire them,” he said. “I just want to be better.”

RESOURCES

Options Treatment

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous Colorado

UCHealth Center for Dependency, Addiction, and Rehabilitation

Colorado Crisis Services

Narcotics Anonymous Colorado

Office of Behavioral Health

One of the organizations providing experts to answer questions on recovery is Mental Health Colorado. That organization often links people to the following recovery programs in the Denver Metro Area:

CeDar – (private) Center for Dependency, Addiction and Rehab (Aurora- part of UCHealth)

(877) 999-0538

Centennial Peaks (Louisville) – 303-673-9990

Cedar Springs (Colorado Springs) – 719-633-4114

Youth, adult – residential and outpatient

Denver Springs – (private, Englewood) -- 720-575-3772

Medical detox for alcohol or benzodiazepines (have referred/helped with opioids)

Arapahoe House was absorbed by:

Jefferson Center for Mental Health (opens at 8:30 a.m.): 303-425-0300 or 303-463-7400;

Withdrawal management and a walk-in clinic

Aurora Mental Health Center/East Metro Detox: 303-617-2300

Teen and adult outpatient, Detox withdrawal

