KUSA — Researchers at the Skaggs School of Pharmacy at the University of Colorado are working on creating edible chemotherapy.

Instead of being hooked up to an IV, patients would be able to ingest the chemotherapy.

The hope is that this would cut down on hospital visits and make the treatment of cancer less inconvenient.

Dr. Tom Anchordoquy, a professor in the pharmaceutical sciences department at CU, is leading the research. He says it has to do with raw cow's milk.

University of Colorado

"Patients would love to eat an ice cream cone instead of having to come in for an infusion of chemotherapy," Anchordoquy said.

His team found there are particles in raw cow's milk that move from the gut into the blood. Researchers hope they can load up those particles with drugs which can then be given to patients simply by swallowing the milk or milk product.

This would get would change the process of receiving chemotherapy, cutting down on hospital visits and also limiting injections into the arm.

University of Colorado

