Several ares in Commerce City that were closed after plague-infected fleas affected local prairie dog colonies reopened Thursday, the Tri-County Health Department said in a release.

The health department released these updates:

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park is open to all activities including the rescheduled 4th of July fireworks show after the Colorado Rapids game on Sept. 7. However, the strip of dirt south of parking lots G and H and north of the USPS Denver Bulk Mail Center remains closed and do not enter signs are in place. Updates are available at www.dickssportinggoodspark.com

In Commerce City, the Prairie Gateway Open Space is open, however, the open space area west of the USPS Denver Bulk Mail Center remains closed from E. 56th Avenue to E. 60th Avenue, also marked with do not enter signs. Updates from Commerce City are available at www.c3gov.com

The Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge is fully open. For up-to-date information about visitor access and activities, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/rocky_mountain_arsenal.

First Creek at DEN Open Space is fully open. The area is located between the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge and Pena Boulevard, north of 56th Avenue on Buckley Road.

Tri-County Health Department said it will continue to monitor remaining closed, plague-impacted areas for evidence of fleas or prairie dog die-off. For more information, visit www.tchd.org/271/Animal-Related-Zoonotic-Diseases.

Preventing plague

Avoid contact with all sick and dead rodents and rabbits. Look for the presence of blowflies or dead animal smell as evidence of animal die-offs.

Prairie dog colonies that suddenly are not active may also be due to plague activity in the area.

While doing outdoor activities treat pants, socks, shoe tops, arms and legs with insect repellents.

Keep your pets from roaming and hunting and talk to your veterinarian about using an appropriate flea control product.

Sick pets should be examined promptly by a veterinarian.

DO NOT feed or entice any rodent or rabbit species into your yard, back porch, or patio. If you must dispose of a carcass wear gloves or use a shovel.

Eliminate rodent habitats, such as piles of lumber, broken cement, trash and weeds around your home, outbuildings, and cabins.

For questions related to plague or other diseases carried by animals or to report rodent colony die-offs, contact the Environmental Health Division at the Weld County Health Department, (970) 304-6415.

