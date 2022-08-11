Colorado RSV hospitalizations increasing

The Denver metro area has seen more than 500 cases of RSV in children this season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) held a news conference on Wednesday to discuss the recent increase in pediatric respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases.

In the Denver metro area there have been 554 patients hospitalized with RSV, according to CDPHE. 525 of those patients are children and 29 are adults.

The current RSV season has started early and the numbers are very high, Colorado State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said.

The RSV appears to be impacting children more than any other virus right now, Herlihy said.

In the last few weeks, pediatric ICU beds have been at capacity. Availability has been between 0 and 5 statewide, according to the Director of the Division of Disease Control for CDPHE, Scott Bookman.

The state is also seeing an increase in Influenza A and COVID-19 cases as well, according to Herlihy. The 7-day average positivity in Colorado is 11.99%.

"We believe that at least part of this increase in transmission of COVID-19 is being driven by new subvariants," Herlihy said.

Colorado has also seen 92 flu hospitalizations as of November 5, CDPHE reported.

Children's Hospital Associate Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kevin Carney, provided these tips to help limit the spread of the viruses:

Covering sneezes and coughs

Washing hands

Wearing masks when symptomatic

Staying home when sick

Also, be mindful of playdates, family gatherings and holiday events. Take precautions beforehand and stay home if you are not feeling well.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.