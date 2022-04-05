SCL Health, Intermountain Healthcare complete merger

The combined not-for-profit system will employ more than 59,000 caregivers.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare and Colorado-based SCL Health have completed their merger, the two companies announced Tuesday.

The new organization, named Intermountain Healthcare, is headquartered in Salt Lake City with regional offices in Broomfield and Las Vegas.

The combined not-for-profit system employs more than 59,000 caregivers and operates 33 hospitals and 385 clinics. Intermountain Healthcare will operate in Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Montana, Wyoming, and Kansas.

Mike Leavitt will serve as the new Board Chair for the combined organization, now the 11th largest nonprofit health system in the United States.

The medical facilities along the Front Range that had been operated under the SCL Health banner include St. Joseph Hospital, Lutheran Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center, and Platte Valley Medical Center.

Plans for the merger were first announced in September 2021.

"With this merger, we’ll create a model for the future of healthcare that focuses on keeping people healthy and proactively addresses causes of illness through high-quality, affordable, and accessible care to more patients," said Intermountain Healthcare President and CEO Marc Harrison, M.D. "The merger provides a model for healthcare for the rest of the country."

Founded in 1864 by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, SCL Health is a Catholic organization that has operated in Colorado, Montana and Kansas. SCL Health’s Catholic hospitals will retain their distinctive Catholic names and continue to operate according to existing practices, said Intermountain Healthcare.

A secular organization founded in Salt Lake City in 1975, Intermountain Healthcare has operated in Utah, Idaho and Nevada.

"We’re pleased with how our organizations have come together," said Executive Sponsor Lydia Jumonville. "Our work is well underway, and we are being very thoughtful about moving the best of our systems forward to continue providing the highest quality of care in the communities we serve. We will advance our mission and better serve the entire region together."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Senior Source

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.