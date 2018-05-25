A national scooter-rental company that's seen its service suspended in various U.S. cities recently is bringing its service to Denver.

Lime, which used to be known as LimeBike, begins service on Friday. Using a smartphone, it costs $1 to unlock a scooter and 15 cents a minute to ride, Lime officials said.

The service hasn't been embraced nationally: Service was suspended in Honolulu last week after city officials said the company is in violation of state and city laws for failing to register the scooters as mopeds. And in San Francisco, after city officials there required additional permitting for the scooters, all scooter-rental companies agreed to remove their scooters from service beginning next month.

Lime officials said that their service will help take more cars off Denver streets.

Copyright 2018 Denver Business Journal