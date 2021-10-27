Sexual infection cases rising in Jeffco

The public health department said gonorrhea, syphilis and chlamydia rates are up, especially among teens and young adults.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are rising in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) said overall STI cases were going up in the county, especially among teens and young adults. They urged people to take precautions to protect themselves.

JCPH said from 2019 to 2020:

chlamydia rates increased 23.4%

gonorrhea rates went up 22.4%

syphilis rates jumped 41%

The highest rates of new STI cases were found in young adults, JCPH said. JCPH said it had also identified a cluster of HIV cases within 15 to 19-year-olds in 2020 and 2021.

“What many people don’t realize about sexually transmitted infections is that they can be transmitted through any kind of intercourse, and even more importantly, sometimes, you can have an STI and not know it. The only way to know for sure is to get tested. That way, you can protect yourself and your sexual partner or partners,” said Kelly Conroy, Associate Director of Clinical Health Services at JCPH. “The earlier an STI is detected, the better the long-term outcomes are. Plus, additional cases and spread of STIs are easily prevented if people are tested early and often.”

JCPH said it is relaunching its 2019 campaign titled Sex Facts Jeffco.

“The more you know about your own body, the more empowered you can be to make decisions for your health, your relationships and your lifestyle. JCPH is here to help you with any information you need to make those choices,” Conroy said.

The health department also sent out prevention steps people can take to protect themselves from STIs:

I f yo u are at risk, get tested. It’s easy and convenient, and you can do it at home via mail-in kits. To learn more about these options, visit cdphe.mybinxhealth.com or call the clinic at 303-239-7078.

Many people have delayed routine screenings, such as STI screenings, because of COVID-19 concerns and a lack of availability. However, JCPH is fully open and has STI services readily available at their clinic.

Ensure correct use of protective barriers , such as condoms, internal condoms or dental dams, with every sex partner.

