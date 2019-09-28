DENVER — Which health insurance plan is right for you? Open enrollment starts November 1st.

9Health talked with Connect for Health Colorado on Health Happens, their weekly Facebook Live show, about shopping for insurance and the resources available to make that process easier.

By Monica Caballeros with Connect for Health Colorado

As summer turns to fall, it’s important to check in with yourself on your health and your health needs. The weather is getting chillier, summer vacation days are over, and you’re back to school and work.

Here are some tips from Connect for Health Colorado for maintaining your health and thinking about your coverage needs this fall:

One way to keep your health a priority is by scheduling an annual visit with your primary care doctor- it’s not too late if you haven’t done so already! The good news? Your visit should be 100% covered by your plan because it’s considered preventive care.

Another way to stay on top of your health is by staying covered with a health insurance plan. The Open Enrollment Period, the time you can buy a new health insurance plan, begins November 1, 2019, for coverage that starts January 1, 2020. However, you can still buy health insurance if you have a life-changing event. Certain events, including moving, getting married, having a baby, losing job-based coverage, or losing Medicaid coverage all qualify you to sign up for a health insurance plan now. Visit Connect with Connect for Health Colorado in person, online, or over the phone to get started with an application - they can help you through every step of the process!

Even if you like your coverage and have been using your plan through the year, it’s not too soon to start thinking about your health plan for next year! Jot down your team of providers, including your primary care doctor and any specialists, prescriptions you take, and how frequently you need to use care. Thinking about these needs before you start shopping for a health insurance plan can reduce the anxiety of shopping and help you think beyond the monthly sticker price of the plan. Don’t forget- Connect for Health Colorado is here to help you, no matter how you prefer to sign up. They have hundreds of certified experts across the state, to make shopping as easy and convenient as possible.

Visit a 9Health Fair, for important screenings at a fair near you this fall!

For more resources on getting covered, tips for choosing a plan, or finding expert help near you, visit ConnectforHealthCO.com.

