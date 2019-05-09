JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Jefferson County is having trouble getting food, cash, and medical benefits to people who are eligible for them.

A new computer platform from the state is causing families to wait for up to three hours, according to Lynnae Flora, the deputy director for Jefferson County.

The Colorado Benefits Management System (CMBS) helps determine if someone is eligible for food, cash, and medical assistance and processes more than a million cases annually.

Its overhaul was in the works for two years and it relaunched on Aug. 27.

"Have patience with us," said Flora. "We discovered that something is not working correctly and then at the state level, that's where they're fixing it."

She reported families waiting for up to three hours, some were even told that they might not get the help they need the same day.

"With a system upgrade of this magnitude, it is expected that some system slowness and issues will be identified, requiring regular updates," wrote Brandi Wildfang Simmons with the Governor's Office of Information Technology (OIT).

Wildfang Simmons pointed to a Command Center that is dedicated to help fix issues the counties are having.

"Each fix - or build - requires that the system be taken down to push new code into production," she wrote. "OIT has made every effort to schedule these builds during the evening or weekend when county workers are not serving Coloradans."

In the nine days that it's been in effect, Wildfang Simmons said there has been one instance that required the system to be taken offline for two hours during business hours.

The transition is expected to take two to four weeks. Meanwhile, Jefferson County will be sending families to non-profit organizations for immediate help if they're unable to assist.

