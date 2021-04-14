Tips for spring cleaning your diet

Look at the habits you’ve created over the winter months and start gradually adjusting to more clean, lighter meals.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Should you spring-clean your diet?

The answer is a resounding yes!

Typically, you should think about adjusting your diet at least twice a year, in the spring before you go into eating more lighter fare and raw foods in the spring and summer, and in the fall, before you start eating more heavier and cooked foods in the fall and winter.

Look at the habits you’ve created over these winter months and start gradually adjusting to more cleaner, lighter meals.

It’s important to remember that grand, sweeping changes don’t create lasting health. It’s the things that you do daily and consistently instead, that create lasting health and wellness.

Some of the foods to avoid are anything processed, foods with added sugar in them, nicotine, alcohol, caffeine, and of course, all those heavy, oily, greasy foods.

What should you include? Fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and lentils and beans. These foods will help you feel better.

Happy Spring!

Regina Topelson is the owner of Life Well-Lived, a nutrition practice in Englewood, Colo., serving individuals with digestive issues and cancer survivors. Find out more about her practice at lifewell-lived.com.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: How to Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.