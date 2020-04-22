BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — At the Breckenridge Town Council meeting Tuesday night, St. Anthony Summit Medical Center CEO Lee Boyles addressed the lack of testing for the new coronavirus in Summit County and subsequent aid from Vail Health.

The meeting was tense as council members were skeptical of the hospital’s efforts, with one council member calling Centura’s performance “subpar.” Mayor Eric Mamula said the council had prepared a letter to Centura, which owns the local hospital, expressing frustrations about testing.

Boyles said that since the beginning of the outbreak, St. Anthony has been preparing for the worst. He said the hospital has “held steady” through the pandemic, never becoming overwhelmed.

