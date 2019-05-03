DENVER — This week, actor Luke Perry died after suffering from a stroke. His death, at the age of 52, is drawing attention to strokes and their symptoms.

On Monday, we spoke with David Kenyatta who had a stroke in his 30s. Looking back he told us he had warning signs but ignored. Below you can find the symptoms so you know what to look out for.

What is a stroke?

In the U.S., someone will have a stroke every 40 seconds, which is approximately 800,000 people. Stroke is the 5th leading cause of death. A stroke (also known as a cerebral vascular accident) is when the blood supply to the brain is stopped, causing a lack of oxygen-rich blood flow to the brain, which leads to the death of brain cells.

There are two main types of strokes: ischemic versus hemorrhagic. An ischemic stroke is when a blood clot travels to the vessels of the brain and the blood supply is cut off.

About 87% of all strokes are ischemic. The other 13% of strokes are hemorrhagic, which is caused by a weakened blood vessel that bursts. Most often, the rupture of the blood vessel is caused by uncontrolled high blood pressure.

What are the signs of a stroke?

Remember to act F.A.S.T. if you have the following:

F ace drooping

A rm (or leg) weakness

S peech difficulty

T ime to call 9-1-1

Remember, time is brain. Call 911 immediately if you have any of these signs!

What can I do to prevent a stroke?

Manage your risk factors like:

High blood pressure

Quit smoking

Lose weight

Exercise at least 30 minutes per day for 5 days per week

Drink in moderation (less than 1 drink per day for women, and less than 2 drinks per day for men)

Control and treat your diabetes and high cholesterol

Know your family history

