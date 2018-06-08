KUSA — Approximately one in four women will suffer from depression either before or after a child is born. But what about dads? A new study released in JAMA Pediatrics looked at Dads and Moms and found similar rates of screening for depression.

Researchers screened parents in the waiting room in five community health clinics in Indiana. They asked three simple questions from a screening tool that is used to look for signs of postpartum depression.

I have blamed myself unnecessarily when things went wrong I have been anxious or worried for no good reason I have felt scared or panicky for no very good reason

About 800 dads filled out the survey answering questions about their children and themselves.

Approximately 4.4 percent of the dads screened positive for post-natal depression. Now, this is a screening test, so further testing is needed to actually diagnose depression. But the study findings were pretty shocking. Moms and Dads were similar in their screening rates for depression.

Signs and symptoms of postnatal depression

Postnatal depression can develop any time during that first year of the baby’s life. It can be gradual or come on abruptly. It is normal to have the baby blues right after a baby is born, during those extremely tough first two weeks. But if this continues, it may be time to talk to a healthcare provider.

Symptoms of postnatal depression are:

Feeling sad or very low.

Not feeling like they can cope with the financial, physical or emotional stressors.

Eating too much or too little.

Abusing substances like alcohol and/or drugs.

Having irrational thoughts about their baby and/or their family.

Overwhelming anxiety, guilt or panic.

Thoughts of hurting themselves, the baby or others.

What puts Dads at risk for postnatal depression?

We are doing a better job at making women aware of these signs and symptoms of postnatal depression, and screen for it at their OB checkups after the baby is born. But often, the fathers may or may not come to those follow-up visits or the well-child pediatrician checkups.

Most pediatricians are not screening both parents for these signs. And, we know having a baby can be very challenging, given the costs of having a baby, new challenges of caring for a very demanding newborn, strain on the relationship a baby can cause, and the preexisting mental and emotional health of the dad.

How can family and friends help?

Keep the thought of postnatal depression for the mom and the dad in mind when you are going to visit them after the baby is born. If you see any signs or symptoms that are concerning, check in with the person, their partner, of in extreme cases take them to see a healthcare provider (in the clinic or in the Emergency Department).

Bring some food, offer to give the parents a “mental health” break by letting them have 1-2 hours by themselves, or just talk to the parents about how they are feeling and if there is anything that you can help with.Often times, just the awareness and recognizing the symptoms alone can be so important for parents.

