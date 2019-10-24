THORNTON, Colo. — Just over a year ago, a 15-year-old Lakewood teenager named Robbie Eckert ended his life after a long struggle with mental health.

In 2017, Tom and Dru Ahlborg sued a Denver school after they said their son was subjected to systematic bullying that the school did nothing to prevent, allegations the school denied.

In May, Parker teen Campden Piper said he used his own experiences being bullied to inspire the words of his song, "Words Do Not Hurt Me Anymore," a song he uses to inspire other victims.

Those are just a few recent examples of the impact bullying has had on Coloradans.

The 2019 Colorado Safe Schools Summit, going on Thursday and Friday at the Adams 12 Five Star Schools' Thornton conference center, seeks to find innovative prevention and intervention efforts to address bullying and school violence.

The sold-out event gathers school administrators, teachers, mental health workers and law enforcement to explore topics that include:

Preventing targeted violence & extremism in schools

Violence prevention protocol

Building partnerships to prevent violence

Factors contributing to youth suicide

Response to suicidal subjects, including mental illness and deescalation

The summit will also address marijuana and drugs prevalence in schools.

The Adams 12 Five Star Schools' conference center is located at 1500 E. 128th. Ave in Thornton.

The Colorado Department of Public Safety's School Safety Resource Center worked with the University of Colorado Boulder's Center for the Study and Prevention of Violence and Safe2Tell to host the summit.

