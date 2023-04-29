Refinery incident creates 'elevated' amount of air pollution, health officials say

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment expected the pollution to exceed permitted limits throughout the day Saturday.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A malfunction overnight at the Suncor refinery in Commerce City was expected to result in elevated levels of hazardous airborne pollutants throughout the day Saturday, state health officials said.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said the malfunction happened in sulfur recovery equipment in Plant 1, resulting in "significant" releases of pollutants including sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide.

It appears to have started around 11 p.m. Friday, CDPHE said. Emissions levels were dropping by around 4 a.m. Saturday.

CDPHE says that exposure to sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide can impact your health depending on how much, how long and how often you are exposed.

Exposure can cause difficulty breathing, especially for people with asthma. Hydrogen sulfide can also irritate the skin, eyes and throat and cause headaches, poor memory, tiredness and balance problems.

CDPHE said when potentially unhealthy levels of air pollution occur, people can take the following steps:

Limit outdoor activities.

Keep windows and doors closed.

Set air conditioners to recirculate.

Consider using an indoor air purifier.

CDPHE says their Air Pollution Control Division contacted Suncor after they had sent out a public alert. Suncor sent their initial public alert at 12:40 a.m. and an update at 4:52 a.m. According to the health department, the Air Pollution Control Division is assessing information from available air monitors in the area.

According to a statement from Suncor, levels of hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide were below acute health guideline values routinely used by state and federal public health agencies.

