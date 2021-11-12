Swedish Medical Center plans new cancer pavilion

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Swedish Medical Center has unveiled plans for a new cancer pavilion.
The new Englewood facility will bring together the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Swedish Medical Center's oncology offerings into one full-service, updated space, said the hospital's operator HealthOne.
The Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Swedish Medical Center will break ground on the new cancer pavilion this month.
The hospital said it plans to connect two of its East Hampden Avenue medical office buildings, filling them exclusively with oncology providers and support services.
HealthOne said the 701 and 799 buildings will be dedicated and redesigned as the cancer pavilion, while the 601 and 499 buildings will accommodate many of the hospital’s non-oncology providers. The cancer pavilion also will be renovated with a grand entryway, redesigned landscaping and outdoor spaces, as well as space for patient wellness.
"At Swedish, we are committed to improving more lives in more ways," said Ryan Tobin, president and chief executive officer of Swedish Medical Center. "This effort brings together all of the components we have already built in our fight against cancer into a singular, dedicated space. The pavilion will streamline and enhance the patient experience, making access to care more convenient and allow for even more collaboration with our providers."
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Swedish Medical Center
The cancer pavilion will house oncology physician offices, comprehensive patient support services, expanded cancer patient resources, centralized patient navigation and additional multidisciplinary meeting rooms, said HealthOne.
"Sarah Cannon’s approach to multidisciplinary care brings together specialists who work together to create a personalized treatment plan for every patient," said Tobin. "The pavilion will have dedicated space for our providers to continue to collaborate in this way while also affording close proximity to work together in less formal settings."
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Swedish Medical Center areas of specialization will include:
- Brain Tumors
- Brain Metastases
- Breast Cancer
- Complex Gastroenterological Cancers
- Gynecological Cancer
- Head and Neck Tumors
- Lung Cancer
- Melanoma and Skin Cancer
Practices will provide care in the cancer pavilion with experts including:
- Gastrointestinal Endoscopists
- Gynecologic Oncologists
- Gynecologists
- Medical Oncologists
- Neuro-Oncologists
- Plastic Surgeons
- Primary Care Providers
- PT/OT/Speech Therapists
- Radiation Oncologists
- Radiologists
- Registered Dietitians
- Surgeons
- Surgical Oncologists
"In addition to making care more convenient, we want to make our space healing," Tobin said. "We understand that cancer treatment can be stressful and frightening. We are taking every possible measure to create a peaceful, serene environment for our patients."
