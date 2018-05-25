The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment says ten skunks and one bat have tested positive for rabies.

The rapid skunks have been found in all areas of the county including Ault, Briggsdale, Gill, Greeley, Hudson and Windsor.

So far in 2018, over 160 skunks have tested positive for rabies throughout Colorado, according to the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment.

"This looks like a year for high rabies exposure in wild animals. The best protection against rabies is to avoid contact with wild animals and keep your pets vaccinated,” said Mark E. Wallace, MD, MPH, Executive Director of the Weld County Health Department, in a news release. “Rabies is nearly always fatal if left untreated.”

Signs that animals may have rabies include: a change in behavior such as aggression, confusion or lack of fear of people, staggering, trembling, weakness, nocturnal animals appearing in the day or bats lying on the ground.

Health officials recommend all domestic animals including dogs, cats, horses and livestock be vaccinated against rabies by a licensed veterinarian.

The Humane Society of Weld County offers low cost vaccination clinics on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. For more, visit: WeldCountyHumane.org.

