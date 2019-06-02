DENVER — February is American Heart Month. Cardiovascular disease is the #1 killer in the U.S. - 25% of all deaths are due to heart disease. How much do you know about heart health? Test your knowledge with this quiz!

1) Name 5 risk factors for heart disease.

· High blood pressure

· High cholesterol

· Obesity

· Smoking

· Diabetes

· Bonus: Poor diet, family history, and too little physical activity.

For more information on how to modify these risk factors, visit the American Heart Association website here: https://www.heart.org/en/healthy-living/healthy-lifestyle/my-life-check--lifes-simple-7

2) A normal blood pressure is 120/80. What is considered high blood pressure, also known as Stage 1 Hypertension?

Blood pressure with a systolic over 130 OR diastolic over 80 is considered high blood pressure. The cutpoints, until 2017, used to be 140/90. The American Heart Association changed the guidelines because the effects of high blood pressure, where the force of blood flowing through your blood vessels is too high, causes significant damage over time to the brain, heart and other vital organs.

Learn more here: https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/high-blood-pressure/understanding-blood-pressure-readings

3) True or False? Men and women have the same symptoms for heart attacks.

This is false. Women do not always have the same symptoms as men. Almost two-thirds of women who died suddenly from heart disease had no symptoms prior to the event. Women may or may not get the “traditional” symptoms like chest pain which goes to the arm or jaw. Women also may have nausea, dizziness, feel lightheaded, have a stomach ache or even just feel fatigued. It’s important to keep this in mind and see your doctor immediately if you have any of these symptoms. Time is heart muscle!

4) What are the two steps to performing hands-only CPR if someone’s heart stops?

· Call 9-1-1

· Push hard and fast in the center of the chest at a rate of 100-120 beats per minute. Learn more about the process here: www.heart.org/handsonlycpr

· Bonus question: What’s the famous song you can sing while doing chest compressions to get the right beats per minute?

"Staying Alive" by the Bee Gees (or "Hips Don’t Lie" by Shakira).

5) "I can’t have heart disease - I’m too young for that." True or False?

This is false. The coronary arteries supply blood flow to the heart. As early as childhood, plaques made of cholesterol start to build in these arteries and begin to clog them up. A heart attack can happen when a plaque breaks off or gets too large and the entire coronary artery is blocked. You must get to the hospital right away to get the artery opened again. With obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol on the rise in younger people, this is a big concern. It’s never too early to start teaching your kids about heart healthy behaviors.

For a list of local events in Colorado to celebrate American Heart Month, visit https://www.heart.org/en/affiliates/denver-heart-month-activities

Follow 9NEWS Medical Expert Dr. Comilla Sasson on Facebook and Twitter. Have a medical question or health topic idea? Email Dr. Comilla at comilla.sasson@9news.com