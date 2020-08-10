The history of 9Health and changes due to the pandemic

In addition to 9Health Fairs, 9Health is now able to offer preventive health screenings in new ways.

DENVER — 9Health was started over 40 years ago with the mission of providing the tools Coloradans need to take responsibility for their own health.

Over the last four decades, more than 2 million lives have been impacted by 9Health Fairs.

Now, due to the pandemic, 9Health has adapted and changed the way you can get preventive health screenings, but you can still get them done and you should!

You can now access screenings at 9Health Fairs, at Quest Diagnostics Patient Service Centers, and there are some screenings you can do from home.

9Health is offering low-cost screenings and free flu shots or vouchers at a limited number of fall 9Health Fairs. Spots are limited but you are able to make an appointment. In order to protect Coloradans, 9Health will be following CDC and the Tri-county Health Department COVID-19 safety requirements.

Screenings range in price from $25 to $79 and include:

COVID-19 Antibody

Blood Chemistry

PSA

High-Sensitivity C-reactive Protein

Vitamin D

Vitamin B12

Testosterone

Blood Cell Count

Hemoglobin A1C

Blood Type

Colon Cancer Screening

FREE Flu Shots/Vouchers while supplies last

9Health Discovery Kit at Quest Diagnostics

9Health and Quest Diagnostics have partnered to offer the 9Health Discovery Kit. Choose from COVID-19 antibody testing and other important preventive health screenings to build your own kit. Screenings will be done at Quest Diagnostics Patient Service Centers throughout Colorado. Appointments are required.

