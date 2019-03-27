DENVER — A third child has died from the flu in Colorado, according to the latest numbers from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDHPE).

The latest death was reported during the week ending March 16. The first death was reported in January and the second was in February, according to CDHPE. Two cases were associated with influenza A, H1N1. The other case was associated with influenza A, H3N2.

During the week ending March 23, an additional 137 influenza-associated hospitalizations were reported. That brings the total number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the 2018-19 season to 3,330, according to the CDHPE website. The highest hospitalization rates are among children from birth to 4 years old and adults 65 and older.

The Colorado Flu Report is published weekly on Tuesdays to provide a concise and up-to-date summary of influenza activity in Colorado.

The flu is considered widespread in 44 states.

Across the country, flu has been associated with the deaths of 76 children, according to the latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

