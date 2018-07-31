Seconds matter when someone is having a heart attack … and one smartphone app is designed to save lives in Douglas County.

It’s called the Pulse Point Respond app and it’s funded by the Douglas County 911 Authority Board. How it works is it notifies people who are trained in CPR when someone is having a cardiac arrest so they can help.

A notification automatically goes to those who have downloaded the app at the same time emergency crews are contacted.

South Metro Fire said no one has responded to a CPR notification yet, but those who can respond, should.

“You never know who needs your help, and you never know, one day it might be you,” Eric Hurst, a spokesperson for South Metro Fire, said.

The notification only goes out to people within a quarter mile radius and only if the victim is in a public place, not the phone.

South Metro said the app is an all-around community awareness tool, and also shows other emergencies like fires and car crashes.

You can learn more about the app here: https://www.pulsepoint.org/pulsepoint-respond/

