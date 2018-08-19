KUSA — How much exercise is good for your body and your mental health? Researchers looked at 1.2 million adults in the U.S. from 2011 to 2015 and found a surprising link between mental health, how much people exercised and the types of exercise which was best for their mood.

This is one of the largest studies ever done looking at the link between exercise and how people report their own mental health. On average, people reported that their own mental health was "not good" approximately 3 and a half days a month.

People who exercised as compared to those who did not exercise, had 1 and half less bad mental health days per month. It is hard to determine if people’s mental health also affected their likelihood of exercising.

There was a "sweet spot" that researchers found for exercising. People who exercised three to five days a week for 45 minutes had the best mental health. Working out more than five days a week, or for longer than 90 minutes at a time was associated with poorer mental health. Team sports (e.g. soccer, basketball), biking, and cardio (e.g. aerobics/gym) had the best effects on mental health.

The link between mental and physical health

Exercise is important for your physical health, positively affecting your heart, lungs, brain and other vital organs.

Exercise also releases endorphins into the body and the brain, which can help people's moods, decrease stress and anxiety levels. When I get stressed at home, one of the first things I will do is go outside, get some fresh air and go for a run.

Exercise has been shown to be a beneficial add-on therapy for many people suffering from mental health concerns.

Some tips to remember:

If you are having any types of signs or symptoms depression, anxiety, thoughts of wanting to hurt yourself or others, or other mental health concerns, seek help immediately.

Get outside and get some fresh air.

Some exercise is better than none.

If you can, get 45 minutes of exercise, 3-5 times per week.

Add the cardio or team sports to get the most benefit for your mood.

