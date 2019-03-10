THORNTON, Colo. — A sewer resin compound used for linen pipes was determined to be the source of a strong odor in the area of 102nd Avenue and Marion Street that prompted a HazMat response, according to a Tweet from the Thornton Fire Department.

HazMat teams contacted a shipping contractor who is currently at the scene and have stabilized the area, according to the fire department.

There are road closures in the area as a result of their investigation. There are no evacuation orders in place and no injuries or damage was reported, according to the fire department.

