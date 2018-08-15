A pharmaceutical company is recalling a thyroid medication due to risks of contamination, also known as "adulteration."

The medication, Levothyroxine and Liothyronine, is being recalled in its tablet form in the 15 mg, 30 mg, 60 mg, 90 mg and 120 mg dosages.

Westminster Pharmaceuticals, LLC reports that it has not received any reports of adverse reactions to these medications and that the recall is being done as a precaution.

In an announcement issued through the FDA, Westminster said patients who are taking the recalled pills should continue taking their medicine until they have a replacement product.

