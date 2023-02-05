'Turquoise Takeover': American Lung Association asks you to wear turquoise

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths among both women and men in Colorado.

DENVER — The American Lung Association will hold its annual Turquoise Takeover celebration on Tuesday.

Turquoise Takeover supports the efforts to call attention to lung cancer, the biggest cancer killer in the United States.

The American Lung Association asks the public to wear turquoise, a color symbolizing clean air and breath, on Tuesday, May 9.

"Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths among both women and men in our state, but there is hope," American Lung Association Executive Director Donna Peace said.

"The five-year survival rate has increased by nearly 40% in the past decade thanks to improved early detection of the disease through lung cancer screening and advancements in research. There are actions we can all take to reduce the burden of lung cancer in Colorado, so we ask you to join us."

