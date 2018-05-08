KUSA — Three more animals have tested positive for rabies in Jefferson County, the sheriff's office announced via Facebook on Sunday.

A skunk found in Evergreen near Evergreen High School and Buffalo Park Road tested positive on July 23. That same day, a bat found in north Jefferson County near Golden Gate Canyon Road and Horseradish Gulch Road also tested positive.

A bat found in the Willowbrook area north of the Ken Caryl Ranch Association District and west of Mount Lindo Park tested positive for rabies on July 24.

This is the eighth bat and the 17th skunk to test positive for rabies in Jefferson County this year. There have been 128 rabies samples tested this year and of those 25 have come back positive.

If a person or pet has contact with bats, raccoons, skunks or other mammals and the animal can’t be tested, treatment will likely be recommended.

For pets, the protocol depends on rabies vaccination history. If we can test the animal and it is negative, no follow up is required for people or pets.

