WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Two people in Weld County have been diagnosed with West Nile virus, the first human cases in the county this year.

Neither of the adults who were infected were hospitalized and both are at home recovering, according to a release from the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment.

The release says human risk for West Nile Virus infection has increased over the last week.

“Even though summer is ending soon, the public still needs to prevent mosquito bites,” said Mark E. Wallace, executive director of the Weld County Health Department.

On Monday, two people in Larimer County were also confirmed to have West Nile Virus.

Mosquitos carrying the infection have been found throughout the state.

West Nile Virus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after an infection. Initial symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Nausea

Vomiting

Muscle aches

Weakness

Rash

About 75% of people who are infected do not show symptoms; about 25% will develop West Nile fever. Less than 1% develop the more severe neuroinvasive form, which can lead to hospitalization, critical illness, chronic disability or death.

Health officials recommend following the four “D’s” to prevent mosquito bites:

DRAIN standing water around your house weekly. Remember to drain water from tires, cans, flowerpots, clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, toys and puddles.

DUSK and DAWN are when mosquitoes are most active. Limit outdoor activities and take precautions to prevent mosquito bites during these times.

DEET is an effective ingredient to look for in insect repellents. Other repellents containing picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol are also effective against mosquitoes. Always follow label instructions carefully.

DRESS in long sleeves and pants in areas where mosquitoes are active.

