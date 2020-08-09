Inside UCHealth's new Cherry Creek Medical Center

The new medical center includes a full cancer center with infusion and radiation therapy as well as an imaging center.

DENVER — A new outpatient medical center opening in Denver's Cherry Creek was designed by Cherry Creek residents for the neighborhood.

UCHealth’s Cherry Creek Medical Center at 100 Cook St. opens Tuesday. Robin Levy, who lives just a few blocks from the project, was tapped as the executive for business development and oversaw the center’s construction.

Although the project, begun in 2017, is a new state-of-the-art building, it’s also a return for UCHealth. There had been a clinic located in the area at one point, and the organization was happy to come back.

“When they relocated, the neighborhood felt abandoned,” Levy said. “It was nice to plan for coming home, in a way.”

With that homecoming spirit in mind, Levy said UCHealth was intentional in designing not a hospital or freestanding emergency room, but a true community medical center. She particularly wanted to address the Cherry Creek demographic: While the average age in Denver is about 34, in Cherry Creek it’s 52. Specialties like audiology, cardiology, rheumatology and urology were selected to meet the needs of the local population.

