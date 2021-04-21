UCHealth says they have performed Colorado's first COVID-related lung transplant

According to NBC News nearly 60 transplants were performed through March for patients with COVID-related organ disease.

AURORA, Colo. — A sign hung above Trinity and Bryan Raymond in their temporary home.

"It says start each day with a grateful heart," Trinity stated with a short laugh. "Pretty fitting," she added as she thought about the last four months.

On December 1, Trinity's husband Bryan tested positive for COVID-19. Seventeen days later he was put on a ventilator. Shortly after that, the father of four was transferred to UCHealth where his lungs worsened and he was placed on a transplant list.

"I don't think there's any words," Trinity said. "I just never thought that it would get that bad and I think some days it was hour-by-hour of 'what is happening? Is he going to get any better? Is he not?'"

UCHealth surgeon Dr. Muhammad Aftab was one of Bryan's doctors and told 9NEWS COVID-related lung and heart transplants are something we are now seeing across the country.

"The transplant for the COVID-19 infection is a very new phenomenon," he explained.

According to NBC News nearly 60 transplants were performed through March for patients with COVID-19-related organ disease. Fifty-four of those were lung transplants, including Bryan's.

According to UCHealth, Bryan became the first COVID-related lung transplant in Colorado.

"There's no other way to explain how I got through everything," Bryan said. "Like Trinity said without God on my side looking over me."

Bryan left the hospital and is currently recovering in Colorado for the next three months.

As he and his wife look back at all that happened over the last four months, their hearts are with the donor's family that suffered a devastating loss, they know they can never repay.