UCHealth limits visitors to 1 per patient due to COVID positivity rates

Sixteen hospitals in the Denver metro area are limiting visitors to just one per patient. Several others remain at two per patient.

DENVER — UCHealth is limiting visitors to one per patient per day, in the first change to the hospital system's policy since September.

Tuesday's headcount for hospitalized COVID-19 patients is 305 – the most since Christmas.

UCHealth hospitals are among 16 hospitals in the Denver metro area limiting visitors to just one per patient. Several others remain at two per patient.

UCHealth said they made the decision after they saw the hospital positivity rate at 10% among patients for more than seven days.

The hospital system said it will continue to evaluate the situation on a daily basis.

The last time UCHealth reduced its visitor intake was in January. They hope they won’t have to take any other measures.

