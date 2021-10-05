UCHealth requiring COVID vaccination for organ transplants 'in almost all situations'

UCHealth said living donors are under the same requirement, citing a significantly higher mortality rate among transplant recipients who test positive for COVID.

DENVER — UCHealth confirmed Tuesday that organ transplant recipients and living donors must be vaccinated against COVID-19 "in almost all situations."

In a statement, the hospital system said studies indicate the mortality rate for transplant recipients who test positive for COVID ranges from 18% to 32%, compared to a 1.6% mortality rate among all people who have tested positive.

UCHealth said the policy change was driven by the significantly higher mortality rate, as well as the concern that living donors could still pass on a COVID infection after testing negative.

"This is why it is essential that both the recipient and the living donor be vaccinated and take other precautions prior to undergoing transplant surgery," the statement said. "Surgeries may be postponed until patients take all required precautions in order to give them the best chance at positive outcomes.



UCHealth confirmed the updated policy after a letter was posted on Twitter saying that a kidney transplant candidate's status was changed on the waiting list to inactive because they were not vaccinated.

The letter, which can be seen below, said that the transplant candidate would be removed from the waiting list if they did not begin the process of getting vaccinated for COVID within 30 days.



The hospital system said transplant centers across the center have specific requirements in place to protect patients during and after surgery. Examples included requiring patients to get vaccinated for hepatitis B or MMR.

"Patients may also be required to avoid alcohol, stop smoking, or prove they will be able to continue taking their anti-rejection medications long after their transplant surgery," the statement said. "These requirements increase the likelihood that a transplant will be successful and the patient will avoid rejection."

UCHealth said that some U.S. transplant centers have already added the COVID vaccine requirement, and others are currently in the process of making that change.

The United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) sent the following statement when asked if it supports the policy:

"UNOS, as the national Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN), sets no policies or requirements for the listing (or removal) of any person as a transplant candidate. Each transplant center makes such decisions according to its individual medical judgment. Any listing criteria are part of hospital-specific protocols and are not determined or overseen by the OPTN.

"Our authority begins when a transplant program accepts and lists a transplant candidate, and we primarily address the matching of organs, not the assessment or non-transplant treatment of patients."

