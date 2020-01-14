DENVER — Obstetricians and gynecologists in Denver are working one of the best-paying jobs in the U.S., according to new information from U.S. News & World Report.

As part of its 2020 Best Jobs ranking, U.S. News & World Report also shared data on the Best Paying Cities, which ranks metropolitan statistical areas around the country based on average pay for certain occupations. The salary data used by U.S. News & World Report come from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

According to the ranking, obstetricians/gynecologists in Denver are paid a annual salary of $285,290.

Obstetricians and gynecologists came in at No. 4 on the best-paying jobs list, with a median salary of $208,000, according to U.S. News & World Report's ranking. There are 500 projected obstetrician and gynecologist job openings currently, the ranking said.

Cities with the most entries for paying among the best in the nation include San Francisco, which has 77 job titles with pay ranking among the best; San Jose, California (64 jobs); New York (43 jobs); Bridgeport, Connecticut (29 jobs); and Seattle (28 jobs).

