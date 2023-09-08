Colorado vaccination rates drop, with kindergarteners taking worst hit

Data from the state said measles coverage among kindergartners is the lowest since the 2017-2018 school year.

AURORA, Colo. — As tens of thousands of children return to Colorado schools this fall, vaccination rates in some age groups are lower than they've been in nearly half a decade, state data showed.

The percentage of kindergarteners vaccinated fell more than any other age group, with immunization rates for almost all school-required vaccinations falling below 90% for the second year in a row, the state said.

"The measles vaccination rate right now is one that we particularly want to get up," said Becca Miles, an Arapahoe County Public Health nurse. "Measles is unbelievably contagious."

Nearly one out of every seven Colorado kindergarteners is not covered for measles, in part because parents claimed vaccine exemptions for one of every 25 five-year-olds, state data said.

“The data we’ve collected should provide parents and guardians with a warning signal that now is the time to make sure their children are vaccinated,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy in a press release.

Denver (90.5%) and Aurora (92.5%) school districts were the least vaccinated districts in the metro area. Full district-by-district and school-by-school data is published by the state here.

"I really think just the sheer volume of information whether that's good information or not so accurate information can be overwhelming because there's so much," Miles said.

She said COVID-19 pandemic didn't help with misinformation, but trusted providers -- like public health nurses -- can share legit research and resources. "I definitely feel concerned for the next few years about this changing landscape. And I hope that people come find us," she said.

Miles said families still catching up from missed appointments during the pandemic shouldn't worry; it's easy to get kids back on track with their shots. Many health departments offer free events -- including one in Arapahoe County this weekend.