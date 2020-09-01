COLORADO, USA — The national vaping crisis that's caused thousands of hospitalizations and dozens of deaths has had a significant impact on Colorado's cannabis retailers and manufacturers, according to a study released today by Boulder market intelligence firm BDS Analytics.

Colorado saw cannabis vape sales plummet by 23% from August 2019, the month the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the nation's first vape-related death, to September 2019. And that was part of a larger national trend in states where marijuana is legal. California saw a 20% decline in vape sales, while Nevada sales dropped 21%. Nationally, sales of all cannabis products were down 9% from August to September.

Total national monthly vape sales continued their decline in October with another 6% drop. BDS Analytics tracks sales data through its GreenEdge technology at dispensaries in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada and Oregon.

