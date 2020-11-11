Veterans Day stories told through the 'More Than A Headstone' project

DENVER — A Latino who became a legal pioneer, the first openly transgender city councilwoman and a civil rights advocate are among the veterans profiled in an online project by students at the University of Denver (DU).
The project, More Than A Headstone, includes biographies of the veterans near Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.
> The video above aired in May 2019 and showcases the DU Veterans Legacy Program.
Undergraduate DU history students produced all of the biographies on the website through the Veterans Legacy Program.
The website allows users to go on a walking digital tour or download a map to visit the cemetery and each grave.
Tours available on the website are:
- Lifetime of Service, dedicated to those who have dedicated their lives to their military careers, and other organizations, and those that died in service.
- Know Your Enemy, for veterans who held complicated relationships with the enemy.
- Love, War and a Suitcase, those veterans who were shipped overseas.
- Sisters in Service, women veterans who served our country.
- Obstacles and Opportunities, people of color who served.
- Never Forgotten, for veterans who were overseas and killed or reported missing in action.
Featured Wednesday on the project's Facebook and Twitter pages will be videos from former and current DU students talking about Veterans Day and their involvement in the program.
These videos will run from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Nov. 11.
