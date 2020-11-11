Veterans Day stories told through the 'More Than A Headstone' project

University of Denver history students worked to make this possible.

DENVER — A Latino who became a legal pioneer, the first openly transgender city councilwoman and a civil rights advocate are among the veterans profiled in an online project by students at the University of Denver (DU).

The project, More Than A Headstone, includes biographies of the veterans near Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.

The video above aired in May 2019 and showcases the DU Veterans Legacy Program.

Undergraduate DU history students produced all of the biographies on the website through the Veterans Legacy Program.

The website allows users to go on a walking digital tour or download a map to visit the cemetery and each grave.

Tours available on the website are:

Featured Wednesday on the project's Facebook and Twitter pages will be videos from former and current DU students talking about Veterans Day and their involvement in the program.

These videos will run from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Nov. 11.

