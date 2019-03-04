DENVER — Buying a house in the current market can be a challenge for anyone, but especially for our veterans.

Many have been serving our country and didn't get the proper tools or information to navigate real estate, loans, and all the rest. The Denver-area Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP) is here to change that.

The non-profit agency will be holding a housing summit on Saturday, April 6 at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Workshops and educational seminars will teach vets how to buy a house.

The summit is a passion for the people who are with VAREP, because they've seen so many homeless vets. They really want to help.

Veterans must pre-register for the Summit, and can at VeteransHousingSummit.com

For more information on VAREP, check out VAREP.net.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

