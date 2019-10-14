DENVER — Vitalant has announced its game plan for Drive for Life 22, its signature blood drive with the Denver Broncos.

Every donor on Monday, Nov. 4 at Vitalant donation centers and blood drives along Colorado’s Front Range will receive a commemorative T-shirt and lapel pin.

Donors will also be entered to win Denver Broncos-themed prizes including tickets to the Dec. 29 Oakland vs. Denver game or an autographed football.

Also, Broncos cheerleaders, alumni and/or Miles the Mascot will be making surprise visits to Colorado donation centers on Nov. 4:

Lowry (Denver)

717 Yosemite St.

7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

13952 Denver West Parkway

Building 53, Suite 335

7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

5066 S. Wadsworth Blvd.

Suite 111

7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Parkway Center, Building #2

541 W. Highlands Ranch Parkway

6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

10259 S. Parker Rd.

Suite 104

7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

960 W. 124th Ave.

7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tebo Plaza

3113 28th St.

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

3670 Austin Bluffs Parkway

Suite 110

7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Appointments, which are strongly encouraged for Drive for Life 22, can be made at Vitalant.org or at 303-363-2300.

“Most people don’t realize often the blood they donate is sent to help patients within just a few days,” said Mountain Division President Anne Burtchaell. “We’re grateful to the Denver Broncos for their ongoing support encouraging fans across Colorado and the region to realize their life-transforming potential throughout the year.”

Vitalant

Over the first 21 years of Drive for Life, more than 40,000 blood donations have made an impact on up to 121,000 lives.

“The Denver Broncos are proud of our partnership with Vitalant, who plays a key role in the Broncos mission of improving lives in our community,” said Denver Broncos Executive Director of Community Development Allie Engelken. “Drive for Life has had an incredible impact through blood donations collected over the last 21 years, and remains one of the longest-standing community traditions that our team participates in.”

