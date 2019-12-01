This is the season of resolutions and trying to look and feel your best.

About half of New Year’s resolutions are to lose weight or get in shape. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, approximately 235,000 people will get liposuction, and another 450,000 have non-surgical fat reduction procedures (e.g. cryotherapy or injections).

Dr. Brooke French, who is a plastic surgeon and Director of Cosmetics at UC Health, is here to break down the different options, everything from laser to cryotherapy to in-office liposuction and surgical procedures like tummy tucks.

Who should get them? What questions should you ask before doing any type of procedure? What are the potential risks of getting these procedures done. And do they really work?

