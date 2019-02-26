A new report from a progressive advocacy group shows the main ingredient in the weed killer Roundup has popped up in some of our most popular beer and wine.

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group found traces of glyphosate in 19 of the five wines and 15 beers the group tested, including Colorado’s own Coors Light and New Belgium Fat Tire. 9NEWS has reached out to both companies.

Glyphosate is an herbicide in Roundup that is a probable human carcinogen, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a branch of the World Health Organization.

“We don’t think brewers are going out of their way to put this in their beer, but it’s getting in there because we use so much Roundup,” local CoPIRG Director Danny Katz said. “It’s ubiquitous, it’s everywhere. Roundup is one of the largest agrochemicals in our country.”

Monsanto, the maker of Roundup, has denied it causes cancer.

The U.S. PIRG recognized the levels of glyphosate found in the beer and wine it tested were below the EPA’s risk level. The EPA’s tolerance levels depend on the product.

The Brewers Association explained it’s illegal for farmers to even use the controversial herbicide on malting barley.

“The brewing industry has gone to great length to safeguard our ingredient supply chain,” the Brewers Association Supply Chain Specialist Chris Swersey told 9NEWS. “To this day, our member brewers around the country are producing great beers.”

Swersey’s message: Beer is still safe.

“The industry is very proud our growers and malt suppliers are able to supply our brewers with high-quality ingredients. Beer remains safe when enjoyed responsibly,” Swersey said.

The U.S. PIRG explained it’s trying to point out how prevalent Roundup is in all of agriculture. The group tested organic beer and wine, too. Both Samuel Smith Organic and Inkarri Estate organic wine tested positive for the herbicide.

“This is the kind of thing where brewers and other people making these products should have the ability to avoid having it in their products,” Katz told 9NEWS. “That’s looking like it’s awful difficult given how ubiquitous Roundup and glyphosate are.”

The U.S. PIRG said it hopes the report will push government agencies to better study glyphosate and its potential health risks.