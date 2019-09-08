THORNTON, Colo. — Mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus have been found in Thornton, the Tri-County Health Department confirmed Friday.
These are the first mosquitoes that have tested positive for the virus in Adams County this year, a release from the department says. There have not been any human cases of West Nile reported.
West Nile-positive mosquitoes have also been detected in both Larimer and Weld Counties.
RELATED: West Nile Virus found in mosquitoes near Evans, Greeley
RELATED: First West Nile positive mosquitoes of the year found in Larimer County
The West Nile virus spreads when birds can carry it a long distance, then mosquitoes bite the birds and pick it up. The mosquitoes can then infect humans.
“This first positive mosquito is a good reminder for people to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to eliminate mosquito breeding areas around their home,” John M. Douglas, Jr. MD, and Executive Director of the Tri-County Health Department said in the release.
They suggest the following tips to help prevent mosquito bites:
- Eliminate standing water in rain gutters, old tires, buckets, plastic covers, toys, or any other container of water where mosquitoes can breed
- Stay inside at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active or avoid mosquito bites if outside
- Keep mosquitoes away from exposed skin by wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes and socks
- Use an EPA-registered mosquito repellent
- Mosquito-proof your home by repairing screens on windows and doors
RELATED: Why do some people get bit by mosquitoes more than others?
According to the Tri-County Health Department, most people who are infected with West Nile virus don't get sick. About one in five people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.
About one in 150 people who are infected develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system, which the health department said can be life-threatening in very rare cases.
For more information on the West Nile virus, click here.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS