THORNTON, Colo. — Mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus have been found in Thornton, the Tri-County Health Department confirmed Friday.

These are the first mosquitoes that have tested positive for the virus in Adams County this year, a release from the department says. There have not been any human cases of West Nile reported.

West Nile-positive mosquitoes have also been detected in both Larimer and Weld Counties.

RELATED: West Nile Virus found in mosquitoes near Evans, Greeley

RELATED: First West Nile positive mosquitoes of the year found in Larimer County

The West Nile virus spreads when birds can carry it a long distance, then mosquitoes bite the birds and pick it up. The mosquitoes can then infect humans.

“This first positive mosquito is a good reminder for people to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to eliminate mosquito breeding areas around their home,” John M. Douglas, Jr. MD, and Executive Director of the Tri-County Health Department said in the release.

They suggest the following tips to help prevent mosquito bites:

Eliminate standing water in rain gutters, old tires, buckets, plastic covers, toys, or any other container of water where mosquitoes can breed

Stay inside at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active or avoid mosquito bites if outside

Keep mosquitoes away from exposed skin by wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes and socks

Use an EPA-registered mosquito repellent

Mosquito-proof your home by repairing screens on windows and doors

RELATED: Why do some people get bit by mosquitoes more than others?

According to the Tri-County Health Department, most people who are infected with West Nile virus don't get sick. About one in five people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

About one in 150 people who are infected develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system, which the health department said can be life-threatening in very rare cases.

For more information on the West Nile virus, click here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS