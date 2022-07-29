Colorado's first human West Nile Virus case of 2022 detected

Most West Nile Virus cases are reported in August and September, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. — A person in Delta County tested positive for the West Nile virus and is the first confirmed human case found in Colorado so far this year.

The virus has also been detected in mosquitos in Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties this season.

West Nile usually spreads to people when they are bit by an infected mosquito.

The majority of people who get the virus don't develop symptoms, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). About 20% of those who are infected will have flu-like symptoms. Fewer than 1% develop a serious illness that can be deadly.

Last year, 175 human West Nile cases were reported in the state and 11 people died, according to CDPHE. In general, most cases in the state are reported in August and September.

CDPHE offered the following tips to protect yourself against mosquito bites:

Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol products provide the best protection. For more information about insect repellents, visit the EPA’s information webpage. Always follow label instructions.

Limit outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts and socks in areas where mosquitoes are active. Spray clothes with insect repellent for extra protection.

Empty water from tires, cans, flowerpots, clogged gutters, rain barrels, birdbaths, toys and puddles at least once every week.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors.