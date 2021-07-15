Mosquitoes with West Nile virus found in Larimer County

The positive mosquitoes were found in southeast Fort Collins.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The first positive West Nile virus mosquitoes this year in Larimer County have been found in southeast Fort Collins, according to the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment.

Earlier in July, the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment announced the first confirmed detection of the West Nile virus in Colorado mosquitoes in 2021.

No human cases of the virus have been reported in Colorado so far this year.

Larimer County health officials said they work with local cities and towns, a mosquito abatement company (Vector Disease Control International) and Colorado State University to monitor and assess the risk to Larimer County residents. Trapping mosquitoes to monitor for West Nile virus risk began in June in Larimer County.

There is no treatment, cure or human vaccination for the virus.

About 75% of people who are infected don’t have any symptoms, but some develop West Nile fever which may lead to hospitalization, critical illness, chronic disability or even death.

> Above video: 2018 report on West Nile Virus.

To protect yourself:

Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus, and para-menthane-diol products provide the best protection. Follow label instructions.

Limit outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus are most active.

Wear protective clothing (long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks) in areas where mosquitoes are active. Spray clothes with insect repellent for extra protection.

To mosquito-proof your home:

Drain standing water around your house often. Empty water from tires, cans, flowerpots, clogged gutters, rain barrels, birdbaths, toys, and puddles.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Animals and Wildlife

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.