West Nile Virus detected in mosquitos in Longmont

The city will begin spraying Longmont neighborhoods after West Nile Virus-positive mosquitoes were caught in three traps.

LONGMONT, Colo. — The City of Longmont will begin spraying for mosquitoes this week after West Nile Virus was detected in the area.

West Nile Virus was identified in three mosquito traps in Longmont this week, and a large amount of Culex mosquitos were found in the majority of traps, the city said.

The mosquitos that tested positive for West Nile Virus were found in traps at the following locations:

Hamm Park (17th Avenue and Weld County Road 1)

Renaissance/Meadow View (Airport Road and Buckthorn Drive)

Izaak Walton Park (First Avenue and Sunset Street)

A total of 10,773 mosquitos were found in traps last week, up from 7,138 the previous week. The percentage of Culex mosquitos, which are the primary carriers of West Nile Virus, jumped up to 27.4% last week compared to 18.9% the previous week. The highest concentration of Culex mosquitos was at Izaak Walton Park (57.3%).

The city's mosquito control contractor, Vector Disease Control International (VDCI), will spray to eradicate for the first time this season between 9 - 11 p.m. on Thursday night, weather permitting.

Spraying is triggered when West Nile Virus-positive mosquitos are discovered in Larimer, Boulder or Weld counties and when Longmont traps exceed 150 mosquitos per trap.

The city released a list of zones that will be sprayed this week:

Jim Hamm (LM-03)

The Shores (LM-17)

Sandstone Ranch (LM-22)

Union Reservoir (LM-23)

Great Western/Mill Village (LM-27)

St Vrain Greenway (LM-28)

Creekside (LM-31)

Renaissance (LM-34)

Lanyon Park/Stoney Ridge (LM-41)

Izaak Walton Park (LM-42)

Rough & Ready South (LM-43)

