Aretha Franklin died after a battle with pancreatic cancer -- more specifically something called neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer.

According to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, within all types of pancreatic cancer, this type affects about 6 percent of people.

It's a cancer that's usually diagnosed later in life, and is seen slightly more frequently in men. The life expectancy can vary.

Dr. Eric Liu, a neuroendocrine surgeon at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center and the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, answered some questions regarding pancreatic cancer during 9NEWS at noon.

Below are his answers:

What type of cancer did Aretha Franklin have?

When discussing pancreatic cancer, people usually talk about ductal adenocarcinoma of the pancreas, which is the more common form of cancer of the pancreas. The survival time for this type of cancer is one to three years in people who have surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

However, another kind of pancreatic cancer that is not typically discussed is neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer. This is the form of cancer that Aretha Franklin and Steve Jobs had.

What causes neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer?

While a cause is not known, what occurs is the hormonal (neuroendocrine) cells secreted by the pancreas can turn into tumors called pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors. If these tumors or cell spread, it can cause metastatic disease.

How many people are affected by neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer?

Within all pancreatic cases, neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer is found in approximately 6 percent. There are an estimated 7,000 new cases of total neuroendocrine cancers diagnosed each year and approximately 177,000 cases of overall (pancreas and other organs) neuroendocrine cancer cases.

What are the signs and symptoms?

Symptoms can vary: diarrhea, blood glucose changes, ulcers, cough, joint pain, wheezing. It may also be asymptomatic and found during other scans.

What population is at the highest risk for the disease?

Although the numbers continue to grow, no particular population is more at-risk. Neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer is usually diagnosed later in life (50’ and 60’s) and is slightly higher in men.

What's the life expectancy after diagnosis?

This can vary depending on whether it is slow-growing or aggressive cancer. Those with slow-growing cancers can sometimes live for 20 to 30 years and those with a more aggressive disease may only live for a year or two.

What are ways to lower your risk?

Although there is no way to lower your risk, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including exercising, refraining from smoking and eating a balanced diet are important.

