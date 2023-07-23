Where you live in Denver can make you sicker, researchers find

CU Denver researchers found that people who live in certain areas might have an increased risk of respiratory disease.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — People who live in certain Denver neighborhoods might be at a higher risk for hospitalization from respiratory diseases, according to CU Denver.

Earlier this month, CU Denver announced the results of a first-of-its-kind study published this year, in which they used COVID-19 hospitalization data from 2020 to find how "neighborhood-built environments"— that is, the characteristics of where people live—can play a role in determining who might have worse health outcomes.

CU Denver researchers identified neighborhoods like Montbello, Green Valley Ranch and Globeville-Elyria Swansea as some of the areas where residents were likely to have worse health outcomes; on the other hand, neighborhoods with the best health outcomes were Washington Park, Congress Park and Hilltop.

Even when controlling for socioeconomic and other pre-existing vulnerabilities to COVID-19 complications, CU Denver said living in a multi-family building, being exposed to higher air pollution levels and living in areas with less "walkability and bikeability" might increase people’s risk of hospitalization. More proximity to public transit might also increase that risk.

The results from this study can help inform future health policy for neighborhoods in Denver, CU Denver said.

“We have a lot of responsibility in terms of public health to build neighborhoods that actually reduce the risk for people who already have that high risk,” said Jeremy Németh, one of the study’s co-authors. “And then really, sort of even the playing fields of neighborhoods that have historically been at risk.”

According to CU Denver, the study underscored variations in results from the two largest ethnic groups in the region: higher air pollution levels increased the risk of hospitalization for Latinx individuals, and overcrowding was associated with more hospitalizations for non-Hispanic white individuals.

No analyses were made for other racial/ethnic groups due to the “small size of their subsample” in the study, researchers said.

The results for Latinx communities highlight the global issue that people of color are disproportionately affected by air pollution, CU Denver said. Researchers recommended that cities prioritize making Latinx-dominated neighborhoods more pedestrian-friendly, because walkability is both protective in Latinx communities and associated with better health outcomes per the study’s findings.

When it comes to overcrowding, the results point to a need for more vaccination and testing efforts that focus specifically on neighborhoods with multi-family housing, CU Denver said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS