Which states have the most veteran-owned businesses?

Colorado ranks near the top among states with the most veteran-owned businesses.

DENVER — According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, veterans are 45% more likely to be self-employed than nonveterans. While every state has veteran-owned businesses, they're more common in some places than others.

According to a national directory from the website VeteranOwnedBusiness.com, Alaska has the most veteran-owned businesses per 1,000 residents.

New Hampshire, Florida and Colorado are close runners-up. Florida is the state with the most veteran-owned businesses, followed by Texas and California. Those states are also the three U.S. states with the largest populations.

Although the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data on veteran-owned businesses comes from 2012, much of that information tracks with the VeteranOwnedBusiness.com data.

California, Florida and Texas were the states with the most veteran-owned businesses in 2012, and Alaska and New Hampshire were two of the five states with the largest percentage of veteran-owned firms. The other three states were South Carolina, Virginia and Mississippi.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.