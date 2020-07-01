COLORADO, USA — A new scorecard rating states on their adoption of policy actions to improve affordability of health care for residents shows that Colorado is a strong-performing state, but still has room for improvement.

Colorado ranked 11 out of 42 states plus Washington, D.C., in the Healthcare Affordability State Policy Scorecard from Altarum, a nonprofit organization that works with organizations to conduct research and improve the health of populations. (Eight states were not included in the ranking because they had some data unavailable for the final calculation.)

“Colorado is a state we hold up as an exemplar for states,” Lynn Quincy, director of the Altarum healthcare Value Hub, told Denver Business Journal. She said that’s because Colorado has a good price transparency tool that’s “very well done compared to what’s available to other states” and it has the Colorado All Payer Claims Database, which is considered an essential tool.

States were ranked both on the policies they have and outcomes. The two were viewed separately, as a state’s actual outcomes and numbers could be independent of the policies they have on the books. Those policies and outcomes were viewed across four categories: whether a state was extending coverage to all residents, whether it was making out-of-pocket costs affordable, whether it was reducing low-value care and whether it was curbing excess prices in the system.

> Read more at the Denver Business Journal

RELATED: Molson Coors to close California brewery, offers another brewing giant the option to buy

RELATED: Boulder Beer to close its pub, marking its 3rd major business shift in 3 months

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know